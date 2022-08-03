Final win for West Ward, final defeat for Commonwealth Games gold medal winner

The West Ward team that won the Adams Cup.

They were 65-54 winners against Peterborough & District, who had to be content with runners-up spot for the second year running.

Parkway were beaten 3-2 by Newmarket Avenue in the area final of the Bowls England Top Club competition.

Parkway brothers Ean and Tristan Morton are through to the last 32 of the Bowls England Family Pairs competition, defeating Chloe and Nicky Brett in the area final.

Meanwhile Parkway’s Nigel Eagle lost in the area final of both the national senior pairs and mixed pairs events, while Brian Martin suffered the same fate in the area senior singles decider.

However, Sawtry’s Toby Furzeland has qualified for the last 32 of the national Champion of Champions.