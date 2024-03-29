Sadie Graver and Martin Reffell.

​The couple, who first met at Vic’s Gym four years ago, are both in action in Wolverhampton in front of a sell-out crowd of 1,700 with millions more watching around the world.

Sadie takes a break from her gloved boxing career to make her debut for promoters BKB TM, while Martin defends his British featherweight championship at The Hanger.

“Sadie got the buzz when she went in my corner,” said Reffell, who faces Rolando Dy over five rounds.

Martin Reffell proposes to Sadie Graver.

“The first fight she was in the crowd, but when she went in my corner, she got the buzz and I said: ‘Sadie will definitely do this. It’s a matter of time.’”

Sadie made the call to BKB TM co-owner Jim Freeman last year.

“I’m a mum and a partner first,” said the 30 year old. “But I’m also Sadie and Sadie has a dark side to her.

“I have always been feisty and boxing has helped me. It’s disciplined me. I can throw my hands and not get into trouble ! I can let out what I want to let out in a controlled environment.”

Martin Reffell and Sadie Graver.

They have shared a ring in the countdown to the show.

“Sadie hit me with a body shot that took my breath away,” said Reffell. “I couldn’t breathe for two rounds after that!”

Sadie remembered what happened once her fiancée got his breath back. “He hit me with a massive shot,” she remembered.

“If I just got in there and tapped her I wouldn’t be showing her any respect,” explained Martin. “If the shots are there I have to throw them.

“Some people wouldn’t understand, but we enjoy what we do.”

The couple first bumped into each other at Vic’s Gym in the city around four years ago.

Martin said: “I found her on Facebook and liked a few of her posts. Sadie messaged me: ‘Do you like what you see?’”

The couple have a 17-month-old daughter Terra and five other daughters between them, Rhileigh (18), Faith (15), Pyper (11), Summer (13) and Casey-Leigh (10).

Sadie makes the switch to bareknuckle after winning seven and drawing one of nine gloved fights on the busy unlicensed circuit and picking up two belts.

She was inspired by her brother, Joe. “I went to watch him fight, I had a few beers inside me and thought: ‘I want to do this,’” she said.

“When you walk in the gym you have to prove yourself. I have had a lot of stick. Men look at you as if to say: ‘This is a man’s world’ and that’s just pushed me on. I’ve wanted to prove that women are just as strong as men.”

Sadie has had spars in Leicester with unlicensed champion Reena Chauhan, as well as her other half !

Sadie and Martin will be in each other’s corners on Saturday night and Sadie said: “It’s not nice when he takes a big shot, but he usually just smiles so I know he’s OK. I know he’s good at what he does. I know he knows what he’s doing.”

Photos of Ryan Jett’s face went viral after he had a brutal fight with Reffell last June and that performance earned him a British title shot.

Reffell stopped Reece Murray from Leeds to claim the vacant belt and victory this weekend could lead to a shot at the best pound-of-pound fighter on the planet, Barrie Jones.

BKB TM have said the fight between Reffell and Dy is an eliminator for the world featherweight championship that’s currently held by the Welshman.

Reffell says it “would be an honour to be punched in the face by Barrie,” provided he gets past Dy, a Filipino who’s well thought of in bareknuckle circles.

“I don’t think he’s as good as people think he is,” said Reffell and he takes further motivation from the memory of his friend Sam Bravo-Hibberd, who died recently after suffering with a brain tumour.

“I’m fighting in his honour and I’m keeping my title,” he said. “I have been in with some tough opponents to get where I want to be and it’s going to be one helluva fight if he’s going to try to take it off me.”

Sadie is also confident and as for their plans after the fight, Martin said: “I’m going to have a drink, we might have a spa day and we can enjoy the kids as well. It’s half term so we will be with the kids.”