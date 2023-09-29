Fenland Clarion cycling star Evander excels at Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow

Evander Wishart (left) on top of the podium in Glasgow.

​Wishart was in the Eastern Region team and won the Madison event with Henry Hobbs.

He was also part of a thrilling team pursuit victory by a remarkable four seconds.

Wishart also finished a creditable third in the Tempo race.

In the Kings Lynn 10 mile time trial Fenland rider Simon Pitchford finished sixth place in 22:29, while clubmate Phil Merritt finished in 24:04.