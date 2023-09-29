News you can trust since 1948
Fenland Clarion cycling star Evander excels at Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow

​Fenland Clarion Club star Evander Wishart excelled at the Inter Regional Championships held at Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Evander Wishart (left) on top of the podium in Glasgow.Evander Wishart (left) on top of the podium in Glasgow.
Evander Wishart (left) on top of the podium in Glasgow.

​Wishart was in the Eastern Region team and won the Madison event with Henry Hobbs.

He was also part of a thrilling team pursuit victory by a remarkable four seconds.

Wishart also finished a creditable third in the Tempo race.

In the Kings Lynn 10 mile time trial Fenland rider Simon Pitchford finished sixth place in 22:29, while clubmate Phil Merritt finished in 24:04.

In a Lincolnshire Cyclocross League race in Ancaster Karl Grundy finished 61st and 25th in the vet 50 category, while Richard Betts-Masters was 43rd and 20th in the vet 40 category.

