​Fenland Clarion Cycling Club's fine young talents qualify for National final

The successful Fenland Clarion Club youth team, from left, Archie May, Emma Smith, Ethan Grundy and Matthew Smith

Emma Smith was the first girl home in the regional qualifier held alongside a Northants Time Trial event at the Lamport based course in a time of 32.12.

And with clubmates Archie May (30:29), Matthew Smith (31:16) and Ethan Grundy (32:03) also riding well Fenland won the team prize to provisionally qualify for September’s National Final in Hull.

Fenland also tasted success in the ladies race through prolific winner Lindsay Clarke who completed the course in 26.17.

Clarke was the second fastest Clarion rider on the day behind Karl Grundy (25.54). Next came David Hallam in 26:28 and Steve Clarke 29:40.

HEREWARD SERIES

In the third round of the four-event Hereward series, Fenland Clarion were the hosts for the inter-club event with Bourne Wheelers. Peterborough CC and Spalding CC riders also took part.

At the sharp end it was a close finish with Fenland riders taking the first three places with Jerry Norman victorious by just one second with his time of 21:39 ahead of Shane Mezzatesta in 21:40 and Johnny Hynes third in 22:30.

The local outfit also provided the fastest youth rider in Theo Wan (25:22) and the ladies winner in Lindsay Clarke (25:31).

Other Fenland times: Chris Cummings 23:17, Chris Northern 24:09, David Hallam 25:03, Karl Grundy 25:03, Gareth May 25:36, Ian Aunger 25:55, Ethan Grundy 27:43, Verity Miles 27:48, Sarah Bentley 28:25, Carl Garfield 28:27, Danny Spooner 28:32, Archie May 28:56, Liz Robertson 30:04, Andy Pitchford 32:50 and Barbara Gunn 33:45.

SPALDING TIME TRIAL

Spalding Cycling Club hosted their 10-mile time trial on the Barrier Bank course around Cowbit.