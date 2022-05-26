Theo Wan on top of the podium in Redbridge.

In the U12 race Theo Wan dominated the race breaking away with a few laps to go to win by 20 seconds. In the U14 event Evander Wishart took the win after a strong finish with Harry Tozer coming in a creditable third.

Tozer then continued his good form at the Coalville Wheelers race in Leicester, racing with the U16s he mixed it well with the older boys to finish 7th overall and first U14.

In the club’s latest weekly Bluebell series 10-mile time trial race around Helpston it turned out to be a battle of two junior riders at the front of the field on a breezy evening. Tom Thorpe came out on top in the foiurth round of the series with an impressive 22:44 clocking. Thomas Stegeman was next to finish in 23:23 and David Hallam completed the top three in 25:22. Tonya Smith was the first lady rider in 25:37 over three minutes ahead ahead of triathlete Annette Wyld in 28:55 with Liz Robertson third in 29:08.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluebell Series winner Tom Thorpe.

Harry Tozer continued his good run of form to end the night a comfortable winner among the juvenile riders with his impressive 25:33 clocking, while Ethan Grundy can be well pleased with his debut on the Helpston roads in 33:13, and Archie May finished in 36:21. Other times were: Rich Wigginton 25:39, Danny Spooner 28:10, Gareth May 29:31, Dan Tozer 32:15, Barbara Gunn 34:58.