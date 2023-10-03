Fenland Clarion Club superstar is a World Champion, plus hillclimb and youth cyclocross results

Lyndsay Clarke on top of the podium at the Manchester Velodrome.

​Clarke struck gold at the Manchester Velodrome with a comprehensive victory in the women’s individual pursuit 60+ final.

Clarke’s time for the event was 2:44.4, good enough to defeat Australian rider Deborah Coulls in the final by over four seconds.

CLUB NEWS

Fenland Clarion Club's young winners.

Fenland CC’s traditional end of season event, the hillclimb, took place over the two hills out of Ketton with the climb to Collyweston followed by the rolling route up Steadfold Lane.

It was independent rider Hudaifa Cox who led the way on each of the rides to take the victory with his combined time of 5:01 followed by Chris Cummings of the host club in 5:29 and Matt Garfield of Peterborough CC in 5.31.

Other times: Lynden Ledbeater (Fenland Clarion) 6:12; Steve Skelhon(Fenland Clarion) 6:46; David Hallam (Fenland Clarion) 6:50; Carl Garfield (Fenland Clarion) 7:04; Mark Tomlinson (Peterborough CC.) 7:12.

Fenland Clarion also hosted a youth Cyclocross event.

Reuben Coubrough won all three races in the under 8s with ParkerAnthony close behind with two seconds and a fourth place.

