Farcet see off eight-man Stanground, double joy for Netherton, Peterborough Sports represent the city in Senior Cup semi-finals, but Moulton Harrox remain favourites

Action from Stanground Sports (purple) v Farcet United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports forward Finn Pritchard picked up two yellow cards from teenage referee Liam Hood in the first half , but took the lead through a Ricki Goodale penalty minutes later.

Josh Pike equalised on the hour and, when Lewis Goodwin scored from the spot after Luke Bonney had been dismissed for a handball on the line 15 minutes from time, Farcet looked set to cruise home.

But Trey West equalised with a fine strike with 10 minutes left only for an own goal from player-manager Darren Fogg and a last-minute tap-in for Antonio Del Russo to seal the win for Farcet.

Action from Farcet's 4-2 Junior Cup win at Stanground Sports (purple). Photo: David Lowndes.

Frustration boiled over in the final moments with Stanground’s Jack Barron collecting two yellow cards in 60 seconds. Farcet now take on Ramsey in the semi-final this Saturday (June 5). Ramsey beat Polonia 6-0 in their quarter-final.

Netherton’s reserve and A teams reached semi-finals in comfortable fashion. Ben Cullen scored twice as the reserves won their Junior Cup quarter-final 5-1 at Cardea Reserves and Steve Starkey also bagged a brace as the A team stormed past Langtoft 6-1 in the Minor Cup. Netherton Reserves now travel to Deeping Rangers Reserves for a semi-final tie this Saturday when the A team host Huntingdon Development in their semi-final.

Peterborough North End will represent the city in the semi-finals of the Peterborough Senior Cup. Sports came from 1-0 down to beat a tough Tydd team 3-2. Dan Fountain, Martyn Fox and Will Oliver scored for Sports who host Uppingham in Saturday’s semi-final. Uppingham beat Stamford Bels 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Moulton Harrox remain firm favourites to lift the Senior Cup though after a 5-0 win over fellow Premier Division side Eye United booked a home semi-final against Wittering Premiair. Joe Townsend and Ian Bradbury scored twice.

Action from Farcet v Stanground Sports (purple) at Stanground Academy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Deeping United beat their own reserve side 4-0 in a Minor Cup quarter-final. Steve Jucikas scored twice with the reserve team contributing two own goals.

RESULTS

Peterborough League

Senior Cup: Moulton Harrox 5 (Townsend 2, Bradbury 2, Earth), Eye Utd 0; Peterborough North End Sports 3 (Fox, W. Oliver, Fountain), Tydd 2; Uppingham 2 (O’Berg, og), Stamford Bels 2 (Cramp, Cowles) Uppingham won 4-3 on pens.

Junior Cup: Deeping Rangers Res 5, Wittering Premiair A 2; Cardea Res 1 (Abban), Netherton Utd Res 5 (Cullen 2, Grunsteins, Mihal, Cioboata); Stanground Sports 2 (West, Goodale), Farcet Utd 4 (Goodwin, Pike, Dello Russo, og); Ramsey 6 (Hawkins 2, Roberts 2, Roger 2), Polonia 0.

Minor Cup: Netherton A 6 (Starkey 2, Seddon, Quinney, Beeby, Marujo), Langtoft 1 (Flood); Huntingdon Dev 7 (Murray 2, Cowles, Norton, Saunders, Strickson-Head, og), Uppingham Res 1; Thurlby 2, Sawtry 1; Deeping Utd 4 (Jucikas 2, ogs 2), Deeping Utd Res 0.

Semi-final draws (all June 5, 2pm start):

Senior Cup: Moulton Harrox v Wittering Premiair, Peterborough North End Sports v Uppingham.

Junior Cup: Farcet v Ramsey, Deeping Rangers Res v Netherton Utd Res.