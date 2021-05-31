Farcet see off eight-man Stanground, double joy for Netherton, Peterborough Sports represent the city in Senior Cup semi-finals, but Moulton Harrox remain favourites
Farcet United won a heated Peterborough Junior Cup tie against a Stanground Sports side that finished the quarter-final tie at Stanground Academy with eight men on Saturday (May 29).
Sports forward Finn Pritchard picked up two yellow cards from teenage referee Liam Hood in the first half , but took the lead through a Ricki Goodale penalty minutes later.
Josh Pike equalised on the hour and, when Lewis Goodwin scored from the spot after Luke Bonney had been dismissed for a handball on the line 15 minutes from time, Farcet looked set to cruise home.
But Trey West equalised with a fine strike with 10 minutes left only for an own goal from player-manager Darren Fogg and a last-minute tap-in for Antonio Del Russo to seal the win for Farcet.
Frustration boiled over in the final moments with Stanground’s Jack Barron collecting two yellow cards in 60 seconds. Farcet now take on Ramsey in the semi-final this Saturday (June 5). Ramsey beat Polonia 6-0 in their quarter-final.
Netherton’s reserve and A teams reached semi-finals in comfortable fashion. Ben Cullen scored twice as the reserves won their Junior Cup quarter-final 5-1 at Cardea Reserves and Steve Starkey also bagged a brace as the A team stormed past Langtoft 6-1 in the Minor Cup. Netherton Reserves now travel to Deeping Rangers Reserves for a semi-final tie this Saturday when the A team host Huntingdon Development in their semi-final.
Peterborough North End will represent the city in the semi-finals of the Peterborough Senior Cup. Sports came from 1-0 down to beat a tough Tydd team 3-2. Dan Fountain, Martyn Fox and Will Oliver scored for Sports who host Uppingham in Saturday’s semi-final. Uppingham beat Stamford Bels 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Moulton Harrox remain firm favourites to lift the Senior Cup though after a 5-0 win over fellow Premier Division side Eye United booked a home semi-final against Wittering Premiair. Joe Townsend and Ian Bradbury scored twice.
Deeping United beat their own reserve side 4-0 in a Minor Cup quarter-final. Steve Jucikas scored twice with the reserve team contributing two own goals.
RESULTS
Peterborough League
Senior Cup: Moulton Harrox 5 (Townsend 2, Bradbury 2, Earth), Eye Utd 0; Peterborough North End Sports 3 (Fox, W. Oliver, Fountain), Tydd 2; Uppingham 2 (O’Berg, og), Stamford Bels 2 (Cramp, Cowles) Uppingham won 4-3 on pens.
Junior Cup: Deeping Rangers Res 5, Wittering Premiair A 2; Cardea Res 1 (Abban), Netherton Utd Res 5 (Cullen 2, Grunsteins, Mihal, Cioboata); Stanground Sports 2 (West, Goodale), Farcet Utd 4 (Goodwin, Pike, Dello Russo, og); Ramsey 6 (Hawkins 2, Roberts 2, Roger 2), Polonia 0.
Minor Cup: Netherton A 6 (Starkey 2, Seddon, Quinney, Beeby, Marujo), Langtoft 1 (Flood); Huntingdon Dev 7 (Murray 2, Cowles, Norton, Saunders, Strickson-Head, og), Uppingham Res 1; Thurlby 2, Sawtry 1; Deeping Utd 4 (Jucikas 2, ogs 2), Deeping Utd Res 0.
Semi-final draws (all June 5, 2pm start):
Senior Cup: Moulton Harrox v Wittering Premiair, Peterborough North End Sports v Uppingham.
Junior Cup: Farcet v Ramsey, Deeping Rangers Res v Netherton Utd Res.
Minor Cup: Netherton A v Huntingdon Dev, Thurlby v Deeping Utd.