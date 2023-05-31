Ulrich Ostergaard.

Ostergaard has already announced city speedway legend Trevor Swales will manage the Panthers in a four-team event against Glasgow Tigers, Redcar Bears and a Danish Select team.

Cami Brown will manage Redcar, Ben Duffill will lead the Redcar team and Panthers co-promoter Carl Johnson is in charge of the Danish side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top riders Danny King, Nikolai Klindt, Simon Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Charles Wright, Justin Sedgmen, Adam Roynon and Benjamin Basso have all agreed to take part and special guest Emil Grondal will also have a match race or two with Ostergaard.

Ostergaard said: “I can’t wait, I have had so many happy memories here at Peterborough so I just had to have my ‘Farewell meeting’ at the Showground.

"It is busy now getting everything ready and I hope to have more riders announced soon as well as some more special guests."Ostergaard has some sponsorship opportunities available, including team sponsorship, rider sponsorship, rider mascots, tyre sponsorship and track walks to name just a few.

If anyone is interested in supporting Ostergaard on this special occasion, please contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And keep an eye on Panthers social media outlets for news of more big name guests.