FA Vase action for Peterborough Northern Star, all the local non-league fixtures, big kick off for junior leagues and women’s leagues

Peterborough Northern Star manager Lloyd Burton.

And there’s a good chance of success for Lloyd Burton’s men as they travel to lower level Debenham LC, a team beaten at home by Peterborough North End in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League recently.

Star are currently 18th ion a 23-team Premier Division after five defeats in their opening seven matches,

March Town, boosted by their first win of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division last weekend, visit fellow top-flight club Walsham Le Willows in their first qualifying round tie. The Hares are now under the interim management of Ash Taylor after Arran Duke was sacked soon after the start of the season.

FC Parson Drove are also in Vase action, at fellow Thurlow Nunn League side Godmanchester, while Bourne host Belper and Blackstones travel to Ingles.

Deeping Rangers host Holwell Sports in another first qualifying round tie.

Saturday non-league fixtures

FA VASE

First round qualifying: Bourne v Belper, Debenham LC v Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers v Holwell Sports, Godmanchester v Parson Drove, Ingles v Blackstones, Walsham Le Willows v March.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Leiston.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Stamford AFC v Bedworth, Sutton Coldfield v Spalding, Wisbech v Shepshed Dynamo, Yaxley v Carlton.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Holbeach v Long Eaton, Pinchbeck v Newark, Deeping Rangers v Holwell Sports.

Thurlow Nunn LEAGUE

Division One North: Diss Town v Peterborough North End, Norwich CBS v Whittlesey.