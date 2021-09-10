FA Vase action for Peterborough Northern Star, all the local non-league fixtures, big kick off for junior leagues and women’s leagues
Peterborough Northern Star take a break from their United Counties Premier League struggles to compete in the FA Vase on Saturday (September 11).
And there’s a good chance of success for Lloyd Burton’s men as they travel to lower level Debenham LC, a team beaten at home by Peterborough North End in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League recently.
Star are currently 18th ion a 23-team Premier Division after five defeats in their opening seven matches,
March Town, boosted by their first win of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division last weekend, visit fellow top-flight club Walsham Le Willows in their first qualifying round tie. The Hares are now under the interim management of Ash Taylor after Arran Duke was sacked soon after the start of the season.
FC Parson Drove are also in Vase action, at fellow Thurlow Nunn League side Godmanchester, while Bourne host Belper and Blackstones travel to Ingles.
Deeping Rangers host Holwell Sports in another first qualifying round tie.
Saturday non-league fixtures
FA VASE
First round qualifying: Bourne v Belper, Debenham LC v Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers v Holwell Sports, Godmanchester v Parson Drove, Ingles v Blackstones, Walsham Le Willows v March.
SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Leiston.
Northern Premier LEAGUE
Midlands Division: Stamford AFC v Bedworth, Sutton Coldfield v Spalding, Wisbech v Shepshed Dynamo, Yaxley v Carlton.
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division North: Holbeach v Long Eaton, Pinchbeck v Newark, Deeping Rangers v Holwell Sports.
Thurlow Nunn LEAGUE
Division One North: Diss Town v Peterborough North End, Norwich CBS v Whittlesey.
**The Peterborough & District Youth League, the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League and the Cambridgeshire Womens and Girls League all kick off this weekend.