Eye teenager will race his bike to the Max as he steps up to Superbike status

Max Hardy in action at Brands Hatch.

​Hardy, from Eye, has qualified to race in the Quatroplant British Supersport GP2 class on a Triumph 675 in the coming season which will involve racing at speeds of up to 160 mph!

It’s a natural progression for the teenager who has been racing since the age of four, thus following in the footsteps of his father Mark.

Hardy junior first started out on a mini moto bike on go kart tracks, and it soon became apparent he had a real talent for the sport so he moved on to a bambino 90cc on which he won a British Winter Series Championship.

Max Hardy with Barry McGuinness, the manager of sponsor Pioneer Caravans in Eye.

As he grew Hardy was able to move on to a bigger motorbike, the mini GP bike, and he really showed his skills by winning two championships.

At the age of 12 he was old enough to ride the Kawasaki Ninja 400 which led to many podium finishes and his racing really started to develop, so much so he won the Bemsee Under 12 Team Green Championship.

Hardy continued to race in Bemsee club racing, but his real dream was to ride in British Superbikes BSB and it’s now coming true.

Last year his family funded him to take part in BSB where he raced in the Junior Supersport class gaining yet more podium places.

The cost to race is expensive and in order to take part in BSB this year Hardy needed sponsors and local family business Pioneer Caravans in Eye, through owner Sally Norris, came forward to help.

Pioneer caravans were once the official sponsors of legendary racer Barry Sheene.

TC Harrisons have also backed Hardy, while the racer himself is grateful to the support of his father, who is also his mechanic, and family and friends.

Hardy’s races this year will be televised and anyone wishing to offer sponsorship to help towards race costs can contact the family on Facebook or Instagram.

Hardy posts his progress on his own Instagram account 'maximushardy71.’

​The PT will be following the progress of Maximus and fellow Superbike racer Harry Cook from Guyhirn throughout the season.

The pair have raced against each other for years and they remain friends as they get closer to the big time.