Ben Cook. Pic courtesy of Peterborough Panthers.

The 25-year-old from New South Wales has spent the first two years of his British career with Poole at Championship level, and has helped the Pirates to a clean sweep of major honours over that time.

He enjoyed a terrific 2022 campaign with a string of high scores both home and away, meaning he was linked with several Premiership clubs as he prepared to move into the top-flight.

With a converted average of 4.06, Cook is set to start at reserve for the Crendon Panthers and there are high hopes that he will provide the team with a real sting in the tail.

He will also continue to race in the Championship for Poole, with his return to Wimborne Road having been confirmed just prior to the Christmas break.

Cook joins Benjamin Basso as a confirmed starter for the Panthers, giving them two of the league’s rapidly emerging talents, and further announcements are expected early in the New Year.

Co-promoter Carl Johnson said: “Ben was always a rider who everybody involved wanted to bring into the club, and from watching his races and talking to different people, he’s someone we feel can do really well in the Premiership.

“He’s quick, he’s lightweight and he’s certainly not afraid to put himself in positions. I think he will make himself a real fans’ favourite in the same way that Benjamin (Basso) did last year when he came into the team.

“Ben is a talented motorcyclist, and I think it’s a good move for him, and obviously for us as a club we know how the Australians love the Showground.

“We’re really looking forward to working with him. I’ve had lots of communication with him, everything is positive from his side, he wants to make the step up and he feels it’s the right time.

“I’m glad that we got him because there were others who were interested, but we made the move early-doors and actually got it done a long time ago.

