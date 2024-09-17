Excellent Superbike personal best at Oulton Park for Guyhirn teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​After a thrilling weekend of racing at Oulton Park, MV Agusta rider Harry Cook demonstrated remarkable progress in the HEL Supersport Cup, a fiercely competitive Superbike sub-class of the Quattro Group British Championship.

​Teenager Cook, from Guyhirn, recorded another personal best time in qualifying before securing an impressive fifth-place finish.

Cook, who races under the ROKiT Rookies banner, showed steady improvement throughout the weekend sessions, writes Matt Anthony.

In Free Practice 1, he posted a time of 1:43.222, placing him 33rd overall and seventh in the Cup class. The youngster then made a significant leap forward in Free Practice 2, shaving over two seconds off his time to clock in at 1:41.046, moving up to 30th overall and fifth in the Cup.

Harry Cook in action at Oulton Park. Photo Matt Anthony.

The qualifying sessions saw Cook maintain his upward trajectory. In Q1, he secured a 1:41.022, good enough for 16th position overall and sixth in the Cup class. This time stood as his best of the weekend and marked a new personal best at the challenging Oulton Park circuit.

When the lights went out for the sprint race, Cook battled hard in a competitive midfield pack. He crossed the finish line in 30th position overall, securing fifth place in the Cup class. His fastest lap of the race was a 1:41.103, consistently close to his qualifying pace.

Cook said: "P5 in the cup, just 0.5 between 3rd and 5th. Another Personal best as well, 1.5 seconds quicker than I have ever gone around here before. I'm starting to find my confidence again."