Excellent form of Peterborough Cycling Club riders has continued

Jamie Murray collects his latest prize.

Peterborough Cycling Club stars Jamie Murray and Paul Pardoe continue to show excellent form.

Murray finished in a very creditable eighth place in a flagship British Masters Cycling Race event, the three-day 'Tour of the Abberleys’ around Worcester and the Malverns.

Murray carried that good form into a more local road race based on a testing course with the start and finish on Southwick Hill near Oundle. It was over nine laps, totalling 52 miles and he won his age group class (40-51) road race in a lone breakaway effort.

Pardoe was out defending his VTTA East Anglia Group Leo 30 event near Newmarket. He finished third this year in a stacked event, but claimed first prize in the Veterans (over 40) race in a time of 1:03:25.

PCC riders Pardoe, Oscar Smith and Loz Staples competed in the fourth round of the Northampton & District Cycling Association series, a 10-mile time trial at Lamport. Smith won the Road Bike category in 23:04 and Pardoe was second overall in 21:04. Staples recorded a personal best time of 24:56.

The winning time by Matt Rossiter of AS Test Team (and The Team Ineos Americas cup boat) of 19:53 took 50 seconds off the previous course record.