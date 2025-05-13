Excellent form of Peterborough Cycling Club riders has continued

By Alan Swann
Published 13th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Jamie Murray collects his latest prize.
Peterborough Cycling Club stars Jamie Murray and Paul Pardoe continue to show excellent form.

Murray finished in a very creditable eighth place in a flagship British Masters Cycling Race event, the three-day 'Tour of the Abberleys’ around Worcester and the Malverns.

Murray carried that good form into a more local road race based on a testing course with the start and finish on Southwick Hill near Oundle. It was over nine laps, totalling 52 miles and he won his age group class (40-51) road race in a lone breakaway effort.

Pardoe was out defending his VTTA East Anglia Group Leo 30 event near Newmarket. He finished third this year in a stacked event, but claimed first prize in the Veterans (over 40) race in a time of 1:03:25.

PCC riders Pardoe, Oscar Smith and Loz Staples competed in the fourth round of the Northampton & District Cycling Association series, a 10-mile time trial at Lamport. Smith won the Road Bike category in 23:04 and Pardoe was second overall in 21:04. Staples recorded a personal best time of 24:56.

The winning time by Matt Rossiter of AS Test Team (and The Team Ineos Americas cup boat) of 19:53 took 50 seconds off the previous course record.

