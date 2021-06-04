European Championships silver medal for Peterborough Nene Valley ace
Lydia Church won her first international medal at the European Para Athletics Championship in Poland today (June 4).
The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC shot putting ace picked up silver in the F12 category with a throw of 12.34m, her second best ever competitive throw.
Church had thrown 11.98m to assure herself of silver before going way beyond the 12m mark with her final throw
Russia’s Nadezhda Burkova won the gold medal with a Championship record distance of 13.06m.