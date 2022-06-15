Harris was one of the Crendon Panthers’ Super Heat heroes in Monday’s dramatic triumph over Sheffield, whilst Andersen is a former Witches rider with a good record at Foxhall – having scored 11+1 there in the League Cup win back in April.The duo are also an established combination in this type of event, having combined to win the old Elite League Pairs title for Coventry at Swindon way back in 2008.Panthers boss Rob Lyon said: “We had a bad one at home in the Pairs, so it would be nice to go to Ipswich and mix it up a bit.“We’d like to get ourselves in the Final if we can, that’s the aim, and both Bomber and Hans are decent around there.“We’ll look forward to it and go with some fresh hope and optimism and confidence after Monday.”Panthers fans unable to make the trip to Foxhall can take advantage of live streaming via the British Speedway Network. Full details available at: https://watch.britishspeedway.co.uk .BELLE VUE: Matej Zagar, Brady Kurtz, Tom Brennan (RS).IPSWICH: Jason Doyle, Troy Batchelor, Danyon Hume (RS).KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Josh Pickering, Jake Mulford (RS).PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Hans Andersen, Jordan Jenkins (RS).SHEFFIELD: Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak, Connor Mountain (RS).WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Ryan Douglas, Leon Flint (RS).