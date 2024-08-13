English triathlon title for Clark and great displays from PACTRAC people in St Neots
Sam Pettitt won the Super-Sprint Triathlon at St Neots, Michael Shadwell finished second in the St Neots Standard Distance Triathlon, but the third place Adam Clark claimed in the English Triathlon Championships at Bedford trumped them both especially as he won an age group gold medal.
Clark was eighth out of the water, but moved up to second on the bike section. He was then caught and lost second place on the run, finishing just four seconds down on the silver medal place in a time of 2.01.58.
Other PACTRAC-ers competing in the English Championships were Steve Hope and Rod Hall.
Hope finished in 2.31.29 which was good enough for sixth place in his age group, while Hall crossed the line in 3.07.25 for 14th place in his category.
Pettitt produced excellence on the bike and run to win his event by 65 seconds in 36.05.
Shadwell was fourth out of the water after a great swim and moved into second place early on the bike, and the second fastest run secured his place on the podium with a time of 2.21.05.
Clubmate Nathan Keir finished 11th overall and second in his age group in 2.39.22.
Sophie Robotham was also in action at St Neots in a Sprint Triathlon and claimed an excellent age group second in 1.32.29.