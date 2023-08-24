English National silver medal for Susie after a sprint

​Freeman swim 750 metres in the reservoir, followed by an undulating, but fast, 13-mile bike section and finished off with a three-mile run on a mixture of road and off-road terrain.

The PACTRAC athlete led out of the water, but the age group winner (40-44) pulled away on the bike. Freeman finished in 80.24 (12:47 .... 44:34 .... 23:03).

​PACTRAC ROUND-UP

Susie Freeman

Sam Folks and Jenny Williams competed in their first half-ironman triathlon in Vichy, France and both recorded times of just over six hours in very hot, testing conditions.

Over 400 competitors entered the various triathlons at Oundle Leisure Centre, including nearly 300 in the children's event.

Prolific winner Adam Clark won the Sprint Triathlon with Verity Miles winning the Aquabike, while seven members took first place in their various age groups, including Sara Pearce who took third overall in the Super-Sprint.

It was Clark’s fourth Open race win of the season as he prepares for a World Championship tilt in Spain.