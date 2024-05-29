England honours for Nick, Tristan and Chloe, plus the latest local bowls results

Tristan Morton. Photo David Lowndes.

​Local bowlers Tristan Morton and Nicky Brett will be in action for England in the British Isles international series at Leamington from June 28-30.

​Both have retained their places in the team, Morton coming through from the trial match from which Brett was one of five players who were exempt.

Meanwhile, Brett's daughter Chloe has been given the honour of captaining the England women's junior team for their British Isles series in Ireland on the weekend of September 14/15, and has also been named as travelling reserve for the women's senior team.

Young Ollie Jeapes has missed out on a place in the England under 18 team.

BOWLS ENGLAND

Hunts have their first qualifier for the Bowls England finals at Leamington in August with Parkway's Toby Furzeland winning the men's two-bowls singles event played at Whittlesey Manor.

He defeated Brampton's Wayne Bailey 16-14 in the final after defeating former national champion Tristan Morton 17-7 in the semi-finals.

Bailey defeated Glyn Milbourne (Brampton) 16-13 in the other last four tie.

Chloe Brett

MIDDLETON CUP

Hunts open their Middleton Cup inter-county championship programme against Bedfordshire at Parkway on Saturday, hoping to go one better this season having lost in the national final last year.

EBF COUNTY CHAMPS

There were mixed fortunes for Northants teams in the opening round of the English Bowling Federation County Championships.

While the Newton Trophy team were 174-163 winners over Suffolk at Whittlesey Manor, the Adams Trophy team crashed 203-130 to the same county at Blackstones.

Northants took 16 points from their Newton clash with rink wins for Paul Bailey, Adam Emery and Paul Buckley, while county president Martyn Dolby skipped the only successful home rink in the Adams fixture.

The Adams team are back in action on Saturday against North Cambs at March.

RESULTS

ADAMS TROPHY

Northants 130 (2), Suffolk 203 (20) - (Northants rinks only):

Neil Wright, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter lost 24-31; Trevor Smith, Graham Agger, Ray Keating lost 26-30; Stuart Agger, Mick Greaves, Roger Strong lost 17-39; Jeff Clipston, Dudkley Smith, Roger Martin lost 11-43; Stephen Harris, Mark Pye, Martyn Dolby won 36-22; Duncan Lee, Ally McNaughton, Mick Linnell lost 16-38.

NEWTON TROPHY

Northants 174 (16), Suffolk 163 (6) - (Northants rinks only):

