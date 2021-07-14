England debut for former King’s School student and Peterborough RUFC and Deepings player

Harry Wells during an England training session. Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images.

Harry Wells (27), an accomplished six foot five inch lock or flanker, was one of 16 debutants as England smashed Canada 70-14 at Twickenham.

Wells, who was born in Peterborough, played for an hour before being replaced.

Wells started his rugby journey with Borough before moving to Deepings in his mid-teens.

Harry Wells after he was selected for England Under 16s when he was a Deepings player.

He was called up to the England Under 16 squad while at Deepings when he was also picked up by the renowned Leicester Tigers Academy.

Wells has remained at Leicester ever since, apart from loan spells at Nottingham and Bedford, and was part of the England Under 20 World Championship winning side in 2013.