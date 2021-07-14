England debut for former King’s School student and Peterborough RUFC and Deepings player
A former King’s School student and Peterborough RUFC and Deepings player made his England international debut on Saturday (July 10).
Harry Wells (27), an accomplished six foot five inch lock or flanker, was one of 16 debutants as England smashed Canada 70-14 at Twickenham.
Wells, who was born in Peterborough, played for an hour before being replaced.
Wells started his rugby journey with Borough before moving to Deepings in his mid-teens.
He was called up to the England Under 16 squad while at Deepings when he was also picked up by the renowned Leicester Tigers Academy.
Wells has remained at Leicester ever since, apart from loan spells at Nottingham and Bedford, and was part of the England Under 20 World Championship winning side in 2013.
He has made 125 Premier League appearances for the Tigers.