England call-ups for local bowlers

Chloe Brett has won an England call-up.

Father and daughter Nicky and Chloe Brett will both be in Scotland next March for the men’s and women’s senior international series, along with Stamford-based Stephen Harris.

Brett skips a rink that includes Huntingdon team-mate Lewis Baker at lead as England bid to win the men’s series for the eighth year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett, a former world champion, has been a regular fixture in England teams for many years. He won a gold medal in the men’s triples at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

Stamford-based Harris only made his senior debut in October in the series delayed from last season and he retains his place at lead in a rink skipped by Greg Harlow, a regular indoor doubles partner of Brett, with 2022 indoor world champion Les Gillett at three.

Chloe Brett also made her senior debut this year and she has kept her place following the trials earlier this month.

She is also involved in the under 25 series in Wales on the weekend of February 11-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterton schoolboy Ollie Jeapes may have to wait for his international debut although he has been named as one of two reserves for the under 18 mixed series in Solihull on the weekend of January 13-15.