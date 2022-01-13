England aspirations for elite 10 year-old squash player

Joshua Fillmore in action in the final of the English Junior Championships.

The 10 year-old Thorpe Primary School pupil has been playing elite level competitions with great success and he’s now been invited to ‘England Aspire’ training which could lead to international selection.

Joshua is currently ranked number three in England at under 11 level.

The City of Peterborough Squash and Rackets Club member won both the Under 11 and Under 13 titles at the Cambridgeshire County Championships in 2021.

Joshua Fillmore.

Joshua then went on to win the Under 11 title at the Regional Championships (he also finished fifth in the Under 15 category).

Runner-up in the Englsh Squash Championships, after a five-set thriller against top seed Ahmed Eldaly, and the British Junior Squash Championships were next for Joshua who then went on to win the Pontefract Gold event.

This year promises to be just as busy for Joshua with a Warwick Silver event in February followed by the Surrey Gold (March), Exeter Silver (April) and Middlesex Gold (July) competitions.

Other City of Peterborough winners at the Cambridgeshire County Championships were Oliver Ramsey (Under 19s) who beat clubmate Thomas Ramsey in the final and Callum McGurk (Under 17s).

Aiden Fillmore, Joshua’s older brother, finished runner-up in the Under 15 event.