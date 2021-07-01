Emotional return to King’s Lynn for Rob Lyon, the manager of the table-topping Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers team manager Rob Lyon.

Lyon won every major honour at Championship level during his time with the Stars, but is keen to underline the fact that his priority is four-points for Panthers

“I had some great times with King’s Lynn and all my family are King’s Lynn fans but I’ll be looking to beat them,” Lyon said.

“I still have many friends there, but they will understand my job is with Peterborough now and we’ll be going there to win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s four points up for grabs and we’re going for all four. That’s our mentality, but I’m sure King’s Lynn will have their own thoughts on that.

“Everyone in our team wants to win and that’s a great way to be. Hopefully we can take a few of our fans across to King’s Lynn and they can make their presence felt.”

British Champion Rory Schlein has been brought into the Lynn side to cover for Thomas Jorgensen who has a shoulder injury, as does Erik Riss and rider replacement will be used for his four outings.

Panthers remain unchanged from Monday’s win over Sheffield as they seek a sixth straight win.

KING’S LYNN: Rory Schlein, Erik Riss R/R, Cameron Heeps, Lewis Kerr, Richard Lawson, Ricky Wells, Connor Mountain.