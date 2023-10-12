Isaac Ellard (left).

Orton-based Isaac Ellard won the race by nearly a minute, covering the five mile course in a time of 26.02. His Huntingdon AC team were convincing winners and boasted six of the first 10 finishers. City-based Dylan Tomaselli was amongst them crossing the line 6th in 28.12.

PANVAC's former armed forces 800m champion Michael Major placed 8th in a time of 28:35, with his teammate Alzabeir Majan three seconds further back in 9th.

Darren Wells led a large Yaxley contingent placing 16th in a time of 29.55.

Phil Martin during the Bournemouth Half Marathon.

Teenage brothers Tobias and Elijah Goodwin who were both representing Thorney AC. enjoyed good runs. Tobias placed 10th in 28.49, with Elijah 19th in 30.32.

Hunts AC provided five of the first 10 ladies, but there were several Yaxley & PANVAC athletes towards the front of the field.

Kayleigh Longfoot of Yaxley placed 3rd in 33.12 with Ellie Piccaver clocking 35.51 for 12th place. A fast finishing Ros Loutitt was the 3rd Yaxley lady home finishing 17th in 36.51.

Rebecca Lee in 11th and 14th placed Amber Park were the pick of the PANVAC bunch, with Lee clocking 35.46 and Park finishing in 36.09.

Hunts AC also won the junior race run over a distance of approximately 1.5 miles.

PANVAC placed 3rd and were led in by 9th placed Toby Staines with a time of 8.02. Thomas Stevens finished 11th with Finlay Smith 12th.

Yaxley's Ben Garfield split the PANVAC trio when placing 10th.

Elisha Berisha of Yaxley was the 15th girl over the line in a time of 9.42 while PANVAC's Amelia Robinson finished 16th.

The 2nd race of the series takes place in Ferry Meadows on Sunday 5th November and is expected to go with a bang.

ROUND-UP

A delighted Phil Martin finished 3rd in Sunday's Bournemouth Half Marathon run in blistering heat on a mainly seafront course.

Martin picked his way through the field, moving up from 7th to 4th on a long drag up from the promenade at around mile eight. The PANVAC man picked off one more runner to cross the line on Bournemouth Pier in a comfortable 3rd place with a time of 1:12.17.

The winner of the race was attending a stag party in the town!

PANVAC laid on an evening of graded middle distance races.

It proved to be a successful event and there was an age span of 50 years between the youngest and oldest competitors.

Thankfully it was the youngsters who took the plaudits, and two of the most impressive performances coming in the 1,500m. under 15 Finlay Smith won his race in a time of 4:59.40, while under 13 Jake Henson was also a race winner with a 5:24.10 clocking

Several girls excelled in the 800m, and the first race was something of a classic with under 15 Khanyisile Mlalazi running 3:04.50 to pip under 13's Amelia Robinson and Lucia Seragusa, who were both in hot pursuit along the finishing straight. Robinson clocked 3:06.60 to Seragusa's 3:08.30.

The Fell brothers Isaac and Noah ran times of 2:10.60 and 2:26.50 respectively while fellow teenager Luke Frazer won his race in 2:20.00.