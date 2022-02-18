Eliza excels at Eastern Championships, Peterborough students to compete in English Schools cross country event, magnificent seven personal bests at England Indoor Championships

Eliza Mardon on top of the podium.

Mardon delivered an impressive all-round display capped by winning gold in the under 17 Womens 800m race.

She did it in style in her first year in the age group. Mardon finished in 2.26.7 which was four seconds inside her previous personal best (PB).

And Mardon, who competes for Hunts AC, didn’t stop there as she went on to record PBs in the high jump (1.43) and the long jump (4.60).

Dylan Tomaselli.

T20 athlete Brandon Ballard, also from Hunts AC, continues to go from strength to strength and, despite not feeling his best, he smashed his PB by four seconds in the 800m. Ballard ran 3.07 which was good enough for fourth place. Ballard recently received funding from the Ron Pickering Fund after being identified as a future star Para athlete. His brother Darragh Ballard, who is also a T20 athlete, ran an 800m PB of 2.42.

Another Hunts AC runner Ethan Locke, a year seven student at Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey ran 2.39 at Lee Valley, knocking nine seconds off his PB. Esme Lydon, who is still in year six, ran a superb time of 2.48.

**Seven Peterborough students have been selected to race for Cambridgeshire team in the English Schools Cross Country Championships at Hop Farm in Kent on Sunday, March 19.

Four attend Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton, two are from King’s School and one from Nene Park Academy.

They are Erin Walker (junior girl, AMVC); Ruby Hynes (junior girl, King’s), Olivia Walker (inter girl, AMVC); Joseph Reindel (senior boy, NPA); Dylan Tomaselli (Senior boy. AMVC); Erin Treacy (senior girl, AMVC) and Millie Pinguenet (senior girl, King’s).

**Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Jessica Dixon-Walker ran a 60m hurdles personal best at the weekend.

Dixon-Walker recorded an impressive time of 9.46 while representing Loughborough University at the Inter Varsity Championship staged at Lee Valley.

ENGLAND INDOORS CHAMPS

A seven-strong squad of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC youngsters headed to Sheffield to compete in the England Indoor Athletics Championship, and a magnificent seven personal bests (PBs) were set

Under 15 Sienna Slater ran a 60m hurdles PB of 8.14 in her heat, before being eliminated in the semi-finals. Slater also took part in the 60m hurdles gaining her second PB of the weekend. She clocked 9.38 in her semi-final, finishing third and missing out on qualification for the final by an agonising 0.08 of a second.

Katie Marsh qualified for the semi-final of the under 17 60m hurdles, finishing fifth with a 9.10 PB.

Max Roe ran an 8.48 PB in the under 17s 60m hurdles semi final, before finishing fifth in the final. Jack Wheatley also bagged a PB when he clocked 8.90 while finishing sixth in his semi final.