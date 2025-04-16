Eight Roger Brummitt Trophy wins in a row for the all-conquering Camp Retro hockey squad

Roger Brummitt Trophy winners Camp Retro.

Camp Retro’s dominance of the Roger Brummitt mixed hockey tournament has stretched into an eighth year.

The all-star team of current and former City of Peterborough first XI male players, National League Premier Division men and women, plus Irish Olympian Nick Page beat Jurassic Beavers 1-0 in a repeat of last year’s final at Bretton Gate. Nicole Koenig, one of five players from Oxted Women, scored the only goal of the game after a weekend blessed by fine weather as well as excellent hockey.

Fifteen teams battled it out on Saturday for the right to contest either the main Cup draw or a Plate competition on Sunday. The Plate was won for the first time by Scurvy Crew who beat Inches of Post 2-1 in the final with goals from Jemima Dodd and 13 year-old Jonny Norton

Inches of Post won the Jack Rouse Fairplay Trophy.

The Scurvy Crew squad at the Roger Brummitt tournament.

The winning Camp Retro squad was: Matt Porter, Henry Ricketts, Grady Wing, Ross Mulligan (all City of Peterborough), ex-City of Peterborough players Chris Porter (Oxted) and Cameron Heald (Richmond), plus Max Christopher, Nick Page, Mikey Royden-Turner, Alice Little, Nicole Koenig, Liv Francis, Tali Swinburne, Laura Johnstone (all Oxted) and Annie Hall (East London).

The Scurvy Crew squad was Jacob Hings, Connor Blackett, Tom Seaton, Dan Barkworth, Luke Barkworth, Peter Hings, Millie Hawkins, Esther Potter, Ishpel Duncan, Cam Braid and Jemima Dodd (all City of Peterborough), plus Dougie Patterson, Johnny Norton and Hannah Lemmon (all March).