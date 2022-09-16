Ronnie Edwards in action for England in the European Under 19 Championship Final in the summer. Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images,

England are playing Chile on September 21, Morocco on September 24 and Argentina on September 27 in three friendlies, all to be played in Spain.

Edwards was a member of the England squad that won the Under 19 European Championships in July.

The 19 year-old will miss Posh’s EFL Trophy fixture with Spurs Under 21s on Tuesday, September 20 and the League One game against Port Vale on Saturday, September 24, both at the Weston Homes Stadium.

That game against Vale looks set to go ahead as it’s understood on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom and midfielder Jack Taylor are ‘only’ on standby for the senior squads of Finland and Ireland respectively.

Posh need to have three senior players on international duty to call a game off and they currently have two. Forward Joe Taylor has been called up by Wales Under 21s.