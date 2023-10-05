Eastern Region titles for Peterborough boxers, big city show this weekend

Amat Jobe with coaches Bilal Javed (left) and Akif Shirazi (right).

​Amat Jobe of Top Yard and Charlie Crane of the Police Club both won regional titles at finals weekend in Billericay.

Powerhouse Jobe, who appears to have based his style on Mike Tyson, beat favourite Marley Rutherford from St Ives in his 67kg semi-final before battering Tamuna Bamson from Mid Essex in the final.

Bamson took a standing eight count in the final round and did well not to be stopped.

Charlie Crane with coaches Chris Baker (left) and Paul Goode (right).

Jobe (21) has built a reputation as a relentless attacking boxer and it served him well all weekend.

He overwhelmed both his opponents, especially Bamson who was renowned for his skilled and solid defence.

But there was no stopping Jobe once he built up a head of steam as he secured his 20th victory.

Crane (19) boxed at 75kg and beat Gabriel Braz from Thetford Town ABC unanimously on points in his semi-final.

Crane used his long reach and excellent counter attacking skills to jab his way to victory.

Crane then took on Zak Williams from the Ultimate ABC in Lowestoft in the final.

This was a step up in standard for the Police fighter, but he responded superbly to force a standing eight count on his way to another comfortable points win.

Crane won every round again using his slick counter punching to great effect before his power took over as the experienced Williams tired.

Both fighters now travel to London this weekend for pre-quarter-final bouts.

Top Yard's Jaiden Notice (15) was beaten in his Eastern Counties semi-final by the eventual winner a week after securing a quarter-final win in the National Development Championships.

It was a great effort from the teenager who has only had seven competitive fights.

POLICE CLUB SHOW

The club are hosting a home boxing show on Saturday at the Queen Katharine Academy, Walton, Peterborough.

Doors open 2.30pm and tickets are available on the door. All the club’s local talent will be on display and refreshments will be available.