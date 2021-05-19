‘Dream player’ returns to the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey camp and he plans to attend to unfinished business

Glenn Billing. Photo: Tom Scott.

Billing has signed a two-year contract with coach Slava Koulikov describing the centre as a ‘dream player.’

Koulikov said: ‘Glenn is a coaches’ ‘dream player.’ Commitment, fitness, competetive; everything he does has to be 100%. Anything below is not good enough.

“Over the last three seasons, Glenn has developed into a top player in the league and plays a very big role on our team. Glenn is a very intelligent centre, who play well at both ends of the ice and provides great links between all players. Glenn’s ability to read and anticipate situations gives him an edge over the opposition and I am heavily reliant on him in all important situations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Glenn leads by example and reminds me of Luke Ferrara. I said when I worked with Luke that I would clone him if I could and it’s the same with Glenn.

“Another important thing is Glenn wants to continue to improve and develop his game and I am really happy he has committed to Phantoms for the next two seasons.”

Glenn said: “I’m really excited to be back with the Phantoms. I’d like to thank Slava for giving me the opportunity to return. With the season coming to an abrupt halt last year, I feel like we have some unfinished business!

“There’s a real family feel around the club and we have a great group in the locker room, which made it an easy decision to stay. I’m looking forward to re-uniting with the boys and hopefully we can build on the positives from last year and bring home some silverware. I can’t wait to get back out there in front of our great fans.”