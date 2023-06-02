Double winners as City of Peterborough Hockey Club dish out 40 awards
Teesdale was named ladies fifth XI player of the season and won a goalscoring award, while Shepherd won a second XI player of the year award and a most improved defender prize.
Bowtell was named junior player of the year and won a men's fourth team player of the year prize.
The club handed out 40 trophies at the event at Peterborough RUFC.
The winners were:
LADIES: 1st XI Manager/Captain's Player - Hannah Youngs; Player's Player - Charlie Exton; 2nd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Amelia Shepherd; Player's Player - Rachel Fletcher; 3rd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Emma Faux; Player of the Year - Beth Cave; 4th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Lucy Smith; Player's Player - Jasmine Smith; 5th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Anne Lee; Player's Player - Sara Teesdale; Ladies Top Goalscorer - Sara Teesdale; Senior Player - Tierney Augustine; Young Player - Ivy Kettlewell; Junior Player - Vidushi Singhvi.MEN: 1st XI Manager/Captain's Player - Ben Newman; Player of the Year - Matt Goodley; 2nd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Luke Broadway; Player's Player - Joe Youngs; 3rd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Tom Seaton; Player's Player - Will Bird; 4th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Jon Short; Player's Player - Cole Bowtell; 5th XI Player of the Year – Mark Fowler; Manager/Captain's Player - Adam Pinhorn; 6th XI – Manager/Captain's Player - Harry Pinhorn; Player's Player - Sam Mastin; 7th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Andy Oliver; Player of the Year - Max Hawtin; 8th XI Players Player - Harry Raybould; Manager/Captain's Player - Nathan Howarth. Top Goalscorer - Phil Martin; Senior Player - Chris Clarkson; Men's Young Player - Ben Goold; Junior Player - Cole Bowtell.BEST OF THE REST: Clubperson - Amy Seaton; Team of the year - Ladies 5s; Chairman's Award - Jacob Hings; Goalkeeper - Jon Short; Most Improved Defender - Amelia Shepherd; Umpire - Alan Riddick.