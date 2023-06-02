News you can trust since 1948
Double winners as City of Peterborough Hockey Club dish out 40 awards

​Sarah Teesdale, Cole Bowtell and Amelia Shepherd were double winners at City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s presentation night.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
City of Peterborough Hockey Club's young player of the year Ben Goold (red).City of Peterborough Hockey Club's young player of the year Ben Goold (red).
City of Peterborough Hockey Club's young player of the year Ben Goold (red).

Teesdale was named ladies fifth XI player of the season and won a goalscoring award, while Shepherd won a second XI player of the year award and a most improved defender prize.

Bowtell was named junior player of the year and won a men's fourth team player of the year prize.

​The club handed out 40 trophies at the event at Peterborough RUFC.

City of Peterborough Ladies player-of-the-year Tierney Augustine (red).City of Peterborough Ladies player-of-the-year Tierney Augustine (red).
City of Peterborough Ladies player-of-the-year Tierney Augustine (red).
The winners were:

LADIES: 1st XI Manager/Captain's Player - Hannah Youngs; Player's Player - Charlie Exton; 2nd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Amelia Shepherd; Player's Player - Rachel Fletcher; 3rd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Emma Faux; Player of the Year - Beth Cave; 4th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Lucy Smith; Player's Player - Jasmine Smith; 5th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Anne Lee; Player's Player - Sara Teesdale; Ladies Top Goalscorer - Sara Teesdale; Senior Player - Tierney Augustine; Young Player - Ivy Kettlewell; Junior Player - Vidushi Singhvi.MEN: 1st XI Manager/Captain's Player - Ben Newman; Player of the Year - Matt Goodley; 2nd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Luke Broadway; Player's Player - Joe Youngs; 3rd XI Manager/Captain's Player - Tom Seaton; Player's Player - Will Bird; 4th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Jon Short; Player's Player - Cole Bowtell; 5th XI Player of the Year – Mark Fowler; Manager/Captain's Player - Adam Pinhorn; 6th XI – Manager/Captain's Player - Harry Pinhorn; Player's Player - Sam Mastin; 7th XI Manager/Captain's Player - Andy Oliver; Player of the Year - Max Hawtin; 8th XI Players Player - Harry Raybould; Manager/Captain's Player - Nathan Howarth. Top Goalscorer - Phil Martin; Senior Player - Chris Clarkson; Men's Young Player - Ben Goold; Junior Player - Cole Bowtell.BEST OF THE REST: Clubperson - Amy Seaton; Team of the year - Ladies 5s; Chairman's Award - Jacob Hings; Goalkeeper - Jon Short; Most Improved Defender - Amelia Shepherd; Umpire - Alan Riddick.