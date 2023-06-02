City of Peterborough Hockey Club's young player of the year Ben Goold (red).

Teesdale was named ladies fifth XI player of the season and won a goalscoring award, while Shepherd won a second XI player of the year award and a most improved defender prize.

Bowtell was named junior player of the year and won a men's fourth team player of the year prize.

​The club handed out 40 trophies at the event at Peterborough RUFC.

City of Peterborough Ladies player-of-the-year Tierney Augustine (red).

The winners were: