Double gold for Amber as Archway Table Tennis Club stars dominate English Primary Schools Championships

​The Hampton Hargate School pupil beat her Archway Club teammate Hannah Saunders 3-2 in an excellent singles final.

Saunders, a prolific winner of county and national titles, is a student at King’s School.

Lemmon had beaten another Archway star Cindy Xiao of Woodston Primary School 3-1 in her semi-final after dominating her quarter-final and winning 3-0.

Saunders won her quarter-final and semi-final matches 3-0 before settling for a silver medal. Xiao won the bronze medal match.

All three girls were part of an England squad that won team gold without dropping a set against Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Jersey.

Another Archway player Li Hao Chen of Linchfield Catholic Primary School, Deeping St James was in the England boys squad that also won team gold.

Chen was beaten in the singles quarter-final by the eventual bronze medal winner.

The city’s Archway Club supplied half of the competing England players as they maintained their reputation for developing young talent.

They host regular sessions for junior players at their base at 282 Lincoln Rd, Peterborough PE1 2ND.

Archway are also recruiting potential new players at additional sessions they are running at the Nene Park Academy on Oundle Road on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5.00-7.00pm.