Double first for Tonya as Pardoe closes in on county title
Fenland Clarion Club strengthened their position at the top of the Hereward League with wins in both the men’s and ladies race in the penultimate round in Bourne.
Simon Pitchford won the men’s event in 22.53, while Tony Smith won the ladies race in 26.36.
Fenland lead the team standings ahead of this weekend’s final round at Spalding from Bourne Wheelers, Spalding CC and Peterborough CC. Smith leads the ladies standings.
And to complete a great weekend for Smith she also won a Northants Time Trial series race at Southwick in 29.40, beating the rapidly improving Lisa-Jane Rait (30.46) of Peterborough Cycling Club by just over a minute. Claire Parkins of PCC posted 33.16 for third place.
Paul Pardoe took the honours in the men’s race by four seconds in 24.36. This gave Pardoe another 100 points and a realistic chance of retaining his individual series honours in 2021.
Just outside the top three was PCC rider Malcolm Smith who finished in a quick 25.21 giving him another age related category win. Clubmate Jamie Murray posted 25.35, while Kevin Hobbs 26.59. James Boardley 27.50, Mark Tomlinson 28.17, Ady McHale 29.17s and Richie Parkins 29.51 also rode for the city club.
Tom Thorpe led the Fenland men home in seventh place overall with his time of 26.06 with Pitchford close behind in 26.15. Fenland’s Ian Waddilove 27.23 and Paul Asplin 30.12 also took part.
Ian Aunger of Fenland beat his 10-mile personal best by 13 seconds with a 22.51 clocking in a race near Newmarket.