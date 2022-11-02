Do you want to join the Peterborough Royals family? Here's how to do it!
The successful Peterborough Royals Womens American Football team are holding three ‘rookie’ days before the start of the 2023 season.
Anyone interested in joining a team that have just won back-to-back titles can turn up and try the sport out at Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club in Bretton Park on Saturday, November 5, Saturday, December 3 and Saturday, January 7 between 10am and 1pm.
The Royals won Division One Central in the National Womens American Football League in 2022 and expect to now step up a grade.
They have been playing seven-a-side games, but should be playing nine-a-side in 2023 against teams who competed at Premier League level last year, hence a big recruitment drive.
The long-term plan for the sport in this country is to play an 11-a-side competition, the format used at womens international level.