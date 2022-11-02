Do you want to join the Peterborough Royals family? Here's how to do it!

Peterborough Royals in action. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Anyone interested in joining a team that have just won back-to-back titles can turn up and try the sport out at Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club in Bretton Park on Saturday, November 5, Saturday, December 3 and Saturday, January 7 between 10am and 1pm.

The Royals won Division One Central in the National Womens American Football League in 2022 and expect to now step up a grade.

They have been playing seven-a-side games, but should be playing nine-a-side in 2023 against teams who competed at Premier League level last year, hence a big recruitment drive.