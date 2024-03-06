Developer serves sponsorship to Whittlesey Table Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whittlesey Table Tennis Club was established in 2016 and is a club that prides itself on both competitive success and community spirit. The club is for players of all ages, ranging from children to 85-year-olds.

The sponsorship of £250 has helped the team maintain and replace its equipment, including nets, posts and match balls.

Peter Hau, Chairman at Whittlesey Table Tennis Club, said: “We are delighted and very grateful for the sponsorship, which will certainly be put to good use.

“It’s great to see housebuilders like Barratt Homes building good relationships and helping to support clubs and organisations like ours in the local community.”

The club’s sessions take place on Monday evenings at the Whittlesey Christian Church, and Wednesday afternoons and Friday evenings at the Manor Leisure Centre.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are delighted to support Whittlesey Table Tennis Club.

“As a leading developer it’s very important for to engage with the local community as best we can so that they can thrive. We look forward to hearing about the club’s future successes.”

Barratt Homes is bringing a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes to Whittlesey Lakeside, which will appeal to all homebuyers, including first time buyers and growing families.