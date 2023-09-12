Deja vu for Peterborough Phantoms in challenging circumstances
The city skaters were 2-0 up at the end of the first period in Romford on Saturday thanks to goals from Lukas Sladkovsky and Archie Salisbury, but conceded three goals in the second period to Aaron Connolly, Jake Sylvester & Adam Laishram.
In the return game the following day at Planet Ice visiting import Nick Leyer blasted a hat-trick to seal victory.
Raiders led 1-0 at the end of period one with man of the match Lukas Sladkovsky grabbing an equaliser for Phantoms in the second stanza only for Leyer to claim his second goal within three minutes.
It was 3-1 early in the final session as Leyer struck again before Brad Bowering scored a late consolation for Slava Koulikov’s men.
Phantoms are again in double header challenge action this weekend as they host National League rivals Telford Tigers on Saturday (7pm) before travelling to Shropshire on Sunday (6pm).
Phantoms open their National League and Cup campaign at home to Hull on Friday, September 22 (7.30pm).