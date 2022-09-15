New head coach Sam Peeroo.

Sam has been with Deepings Swimming Club as swimmer, coach and committee member for the past 38 years.

She played a key role as the club fought against the permanent closure of Deepings Leisure Centre and has also been a central part of recent fundraising efforts with local councils.

Deepings has been a long-time family affair, with both Sam’s sisters also swimming for the club, while her mum is the PB and records officer and her dad recently returned to poolside as coach and is also deputy chair.

Sophie Beckerton, Deepings Swimming Club chair, said: “The interview panel was impressed by Sam’s enthusiasm, commitment and passion for the club. As a level two coach, she already has extensive knowledge, but she was also able to identify areas for continued development.

“Sam has excellent ideas about bringing the coaching team together to develop a cohesive training programme for all squads, and for improving communications with both swimmers and parents. She is going to be a fantastic asset to the club.”

Sam said: “I will work tirelessly to inspire and prepare all our swimmers, whatever their level of ability and ambition, so they can achieve their full potential.”

“We have a history jam-packed with swimmers who have achieved international and national honours.

“I want to see that proud tradition continue, but with a greater number tasting that success and more frequently than over the past few years.”

Deepings Swimming Club, which now trains out of the Stamford Endowed Schools pools, has a thriving membership catering for children across its skills, development, competition and performance squads, as well as adults via its masters squad. Members raced at county, regional and national level last season.