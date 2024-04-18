Deepings Swimmers were great in Grantham

Deepings Swimming Club stars in Grantham

Five swimmers achieved a total of 11 Midland Region qualifying times at the ‘Last Chance Regional Qualifier.’

The team also achieved a total of 31 Lincolnshire County qualifying times as well as recording a host of personal best times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outstanding performance came in the 13/14 boys age group as Noah Skinner achieved five midlands qualifying times from his six races, while picking up three bronze medals.

Deepings Swimming Club stars in Grantham

Skinner will be joined at the Midlands Regional Championships by…

Corey Farley, who won gold in the 15 years girls 200m butterfly and 100m butterfly.

James Cash, who won gold in the 13/14 boys 200m butterfly.

Lottie Ava Flatters, who won silver in the 11/12 girls 200m butterfly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Clarke, who won gold in the 11/12 boys 100 breaststroke and 200m butterfly.

Also at the well-contested meet Deepings’ Jacob Briers claimed two gold and two silver medals.

Other gold medals were also won by clubmates Charlotte Jenkinson, Farley and Clarke,

Cash also picked up three silver medals with Clarke winning two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other silvers were won by Eleanor Twinley, Charlotte Jenkinson. Jack Cradock and Oliver Shepherd.

Shepherd also won three bronze medals with Cradock and Charlotte Jenkinson collecting two apiece.

Other bronze medals swims were delivered by Cash, Lucy Jenkinson, Flatters and Annabel Shepherd.

Deepings head coach Sam Peroo said: “The coaches, parents and volunteers within the club are delighted with the effort our swimmers are showing to keep achieving such great results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midlands Regional Championships take place on 20/21 April, and 4/5/6 May.

**Deepings Swimming Club are based at Stamford Endowed Schools' Memorial and Junior pools and have members of all ages.