Deepings swimmer ​James Cash-es in at Corby meeting

Deepings Swimming Club members at Corby.

​It was a sensational weekend for Cash, who notched seven gold, three silver and one bronze medal across a range of strokes and distances in the 13yrs age group.

He won the 200m and 400m individual medlays, the 100m and 200m butterfly, the 200m and 400m freestyle and the 100m backstroke.

All were swum in new long course personal bests (PB), including striking five seconds from his previous 100m backstroke PB to come home in 1:17.68, and 11 seconds from his 400m freestyle to set a new best of 5:08.26.

Boys club captain Jacob Briers added three gold, two silver and a bronze medal to the Deepings tally, winning the 200IM, 200m breaststroke and 400m freestyle in the 15yrs age group.

Vice-captain Lewis Tarver, also competing in the 15yrs age group, brought home silver in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Girls captain Penelope Baxter and vice-captain Eloise Walker also led by example with some excellent swims in the 16/over age group. Penelope took silver in the 400m freestyle and bronze in the 400IM, while Eloise won silver in the 200m butterfly with a new PB.

In the boys 10/11yrs age group, Oliver Clarke claimed a brace of gold medals in the 200m backstroke and 200m breaststroke, where he knocked 10 seconds off his previous best. He also took bronze in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

The boys also enjoyed huge success in the longer events. Noah Skinner took gold in the 12yrs 200m breaststroke and 400m freestyle, as well as silver in the 100m backstroke, while Oliver Shepherd won the 14yrs butterfly before adding silver in the 400IM and a pair of bronze medals in the 200IM and 400m freestyle.

Two members of the girls squad also won their events, emphasising Deepings’ prowess in distance racing.

Lucy Jenkinson, making her debut in the tough 400IM, put in a superb swim to take gold in the 10/11yrs age group, while sister Lottie enjoyed her own golden performance in the 13yrs 200m butterfly.

Five more Deepings swimmers swam away with medals over the weekend.

In the 10/11yrs age group, Annabel Shepherd competed in the 400IM and 200m butterfly for the first time and won silver and bronze respectively, while Lottie Ava Flatters won silver in the 200m butterfly and bronze on her first appearance in the 400IM.

Mieke McDonald won a brace of bronze medals in the 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly, while Isobel Vause and Kendra Greenwood-Covell went head-to-head in the girls 15yrs 200m freestyle, with Isobel taking a fingertips silver over Kendra’s bronze.