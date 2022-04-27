Oliver Shepherd and Jack Bell both qualified for the 13yrs 50m backstroke, while James Cash raced the 50m backstroke and the 50m and 200m freestyle in the 12yrs age group.

It was the first regional experience for all three boys but none of them were overawed by the occasion, putting in some strong performances.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “I was delighted to see the three boys gain their first experience of regional championships and hope it will spur them on for the rest of the season.”

Deepings' masters contingent at the Newmarket meet.

In Newmarket, the Deepings Masters swam away with an impressive 24 medals, including five gold, placing the team sixth out of 42.

Paul Smith-Shelton led the way with six medals in the 50-54yrs age group – two gold and four silver. He won the 50m breaststroke and 100m individual medley (IM), with silvers coming in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200IM.

Competing in the 18-24yrs category, Helena Waters and Alice Pinney collected six medals between them.

Helena won the 200m freestyle, with Alice taking bronze in a new personal best, and added her second gold in the 200IM.

She showed excellent versatility across the strokes with silvers in the 100m backstroke and bronze 100m breaststroke, while Alice took her second freestyle bronze in the 400m event, setting another PB.

Tony Baskeyfield (60-64) won the team’s final gold, touching home first in the 50m backstroke. He also added four silvers, in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100IM.

Kerys Arundell (35-39yrs) won medals in all four of her events, swimming three new PBs. She took silver in the 200IM and claimed three bronzes with new best times in the 100IM, and 200m and 400m freestyle.

James Abbott (25-29) ensured every member of the squad came away with medals, taking silver in the 400m freestyle and 200IM, and bronze in the 200m freestyle – achieving PBs in each.

Lynn said: “What an outstanding set of results by the Masters. It’s testament to the hard work and commitment they show during training at the Stamford Endowed Schools and Stanground pools. They don’t get as many chances to compete as the younger swimmers so it’s great to see them really grab the opportunity and put in some excellent swims.”

It was the second consecutive weekend of racing for the club after eight performance squad swimmers qualified to compete at the City of Norwich Swimming Club long course meet over the Easter break.

Against a high-quality field seeking national qualification times, the team acquitted itself well, with two gold medals, two silvers and a bronze, plus a new Lincolnshire County long course record and 18 long course personal bests.

Sisters Olivia and Sadie Hunter both won their 200m butterfly age groups, with Olivia also taking silver in the 17/over 100m butterfly. Sadie narrowly missed adding to her medal tally in the 13/14yrs age group, with two sixth place finishes in the 100m butterfly and 200m backstroke.

Their younger brother Ashton wasn’t to be overshadowed by his sisters, as he claimed a silver medal in his solitary race, the boys 10yrs 50m backstroke.

Mieke McDonald completed the medal tally with bronze in the 12yrs 100m butterfly, setting a five-second PB of 1:28.62. Mieke set huge new bests in all four of her races, with a five-second PB in the 50m butterfly for fourth place, another five-second PB in the 50m freestyle and a three-second PB in the 50m backstroke.

Holly Leggott set a new Lincolnshire County record for the 19+ age group in the 50m freestyle, knocking a full second off the old record with her time of 28.20. Although she qualified for the final as the fifth fastest swimmer, Holly was unfortunately forced to withdraw due to illness.