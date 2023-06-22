From the left, Kerys Arundell, Laura Hardy and Graame Abrahams.

​Laura Hardy, Kerys Arundell, Graeme Abrahams and Anselmo Pelembe travelled to South Hykeham near Lincoln for the Lincolnshire Open Water County Championships, while Alice Pinney competed at the Castle Cholmondeley Multisport Festival in Cheshire.

Hardy delivered a superb swim in the Championship’s one-mile event, leaving competitors in her wake as she clinched gold in the women’s 35-44yrs age group. She also set a superb new county championship record for 18/over of 25:27.

Arundell put in a gutsy performance after recently returning to the pool following a shoulder injury to finish a creditable fourth in the same age group in 29:58.

In the men’s mile competition, Abrahams finished strongly to claim silver in the 35-44yrs age group in a time of 25:25, while Pelembe took bronze in the 45-54 category, just outside the half hour mark in 30:05.

Pinney continued the excellent form she showed at the recent Masters National Championships. In the 5km non-wetsuit race, she tore through the field to win gold in 58:50, a full 25 minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

Such was her total dominance, Alice also beat all the women wetsuit competitors.

