Martin Adams. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

​Deeping Darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams was beaten in the first round of the Seniors World Championships at Circus Tavern.

Adams, a three-time BDO World Champion, lost 3-0 in sets to Darryl Fitton on Thursday evening. Every set finished 3-1 as Adams struggled to get going in an avent that carries a £50k first prize.

Adams (68) was unseeded for the over 50s event at the iconic Circus Tavern in Purfleet.