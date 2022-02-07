Deeping darts legend Martin Adams beaten in World Seniors Final

Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo: PA Wire

Adams was well beaten in the final by Scotland’s Robert Thornton who won the first six legs on his way to a 5-1 win on sets (first to three legs wins the set).

Adams (65) scored better in the final than in any other match in the competition, but Thornton (54) was on another level.

Adams avoided the whitewash by taking the fifth set, but Thornton eased home in the followng set despite missing multiple darts to win the title and the £30k first prize.

Adams won £12k after beating Richie Howson 3-2, Larry Butler 3-1 and Terry Jenkins 4-2.