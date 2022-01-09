Deadly Duncan’s hat-trick seals a come-from-behind win for the Peterborough Phantoms

Duncan Speirs scored a hat-trick for Phantoms at Basingstoke.

The Phantoms started the better of the two sides, with Speirs, Corey McEwen and Jasper Foster all having notable efforts on goal.

But it was the home side who went in front, as George Norcliffe capitalised on a breakaway to despatch an effort past Jordan Marr.

And their second quickly followed. Liam Morris was the man who got it, beating an unsighted Marr to double the Bison advantage.

The Phantoms came out for the second period with a bit of a mountain to climb, so they got to work with just shy of five minutes played. Speirs got the goal the Phantoms deserved to put themselves back within one of the home side.

And the scores were level just over a minute later. Foster was the man who found the net, assisted by Jordan Liddell, for his first point for the Peterborough Phantoms.

Then, with just four seconds left in the middle period, the comeback was complete. Scott Robson put the puck to twine after good work from Ales Padelek and Glenn Billing, to send the Phantoms into the second intermission with a one goal advantage.

The third period was all set to be a potentially nervy affair for the Phantoms, but instead they remained resilient, focused and determined to return home with both points. And that is exactly what they did.

Marr stood tall in net to ensure the Bison didn’t get any goals back, and two late, hat-trick sealing goals from Speirs sealed the win.