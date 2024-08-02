Deadly double act and senior women claim a hat-trick of regatta wins for Peterborough City

Wiktoria Szubzda and Erin Ansell-Crook.

​The deadly duo won the Womens J18 double on both days and teamed up with club mates Tony Ray and Nick Bosma to win the Mixed 4x.

There was also a hat-trick of successes for senior women Sarah Watson, Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello and Gina Gould.

They claimed first place in the Womens 4+ and also won the Womens 8+ alongside Claire Widdowson, Olivia Agyapong, Kaia Campo and Sophie Bicknell, and cox Lucy Gauntlett.

And the Fab four then joined Josh Seagrave, Christopher Elder, Kristian Woolf and Dean Gosling, plus cox Natasha Cutmore to win the mixed 8+.

Billy Hynes, Lewis Barber, Roland Christopher and Leo Esposito, plus cox Ruby Hynes, won the J15 4x+ by an impressive 5 lengths.

The Women’s Masters DF Double was won by Anita Carter and Joan Heat who also went on to win their 500m sprint the following day. Anouk Bosma won her Women’s J16 Single by 5 lengths.

The Open 4+ event was won by juniors Oliver Barber, Mattew Baker, Ewan Stanley and Harry Evison-Williams, coxed by Ruby Hynes, by 3.5 lengths

Nick Bosma and Toby Ray won the Open Doubles, Anouk Bosma and Jasmine Cheser won their Women’s J16 Double and Cheser went on to win her Women’s J15 Single. Another Single event was won by Hynes.

Seagrave and Elder won the Open 2- event and Rebecca Shields, Anne Grange, Audrey Jones and Julie Evison-Williams won the Women’s Masters BCD 4x final by a length.