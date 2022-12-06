Danny McFadden ended the season in tenth.

McFadden bypassed the Cup 1000 grids following his rookie year and moved straight to the Pirelli Super Series/Premier class with No Limits Racing for 2022.

“With a new motorcycle, tyres and tracks to learn the focus for the year was to simply have fun and make the most of the opportunity to share the track with many British Superbike series riders,” he said.

“Lots was learnt during a very unusual season during which not a single wet race was had which made it great for all the family and friends that make mine and the majority of the other riders in the paddocks racing experience what it is.”

It proved to be a great learning curve for McFadden after ending the season tenth in the standings.

He added: “With experience and confidence growing each and every round I managed to finish the championship in 10th far surpassing my expectations for my first true year of racing.

“I will be riding again in 2023 in the Pirelli Superseries /Premier class and hopefully improving myself further with a view to improving my championship position within that class.”

During this season he was also a rider for the DWM Endurance Racing Team during the team's debut year. They finished third in the National ACU - Club 1000 class.

McFadden is supported by Sycamore Yamaha, a Yamaha dealership in Uppingham who have extended their support to the 2023 race season.

