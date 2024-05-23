Cue sports star Singh is on song ahead of World Championship bid as Conservative Club dominate Peterborough League

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd May 2024, 09:00 BST
Steve Singh made a complete clearance of 130 at the Conservative Club while practicing for the World Pool Championships. Photo David Lowndes.Steve Singh made a complete clearance of 130 at the Conservative Club while practicing for the World Pool Championships. Photo David Lowndes.
​Popular local cue sports star Gurdev ‘Steve’ Singh has run into form at a good time.

​Singh is currently preparing for the World 8-ball Pool Championships in Blackpool in June when he hopes to skipper India to a hat-trick of senior team titles.

India beat the rest of the world in Ireland in 2022 and Morocco in 2023.

Singh is also a former World Pool Masters champion, winning that title in Blackpool in 2014, just five years after taking up the sport seriously.

Conservative Club A team member Gary Norman with singles champion Darren Bampkin. Photo David Lowndes.Conservative Club A team member Gary Norman with singles champion Darren Bampkin. Photo David Lowndes.
And he proved he’s cueing well with a recent 130 total clearance during practice at the Conservative Club in the city, watched by PT photographer David Lowndes.

"The reason I play snooker for practice is in order to sharpen up my potting in pool,” Singh said.

His snooker is decent though. He plays for the Conservative B team who narrowly missed out by two frames to Conservative A in Division One of the Peterborough League last season.

It was a second successive title success for the A team, while the Conservative F team romped away with Division Two, finishing top without losing any of 30 matches.

Conservative Club player Darren Bampkin also won the coveted Guildenburgh Singles Trophy beating Jim Howe 4-3 in the final.

The match was a nail-biter as Howe came back from 3-1 down to level the game, but Bampkin was just too strong in the final frame.

Bampkin also had the highest break in the tournament of 75.

