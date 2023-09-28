Cue sports giant Gray in grand form on tour again and next stop is a snooker trial at the Court Club

Mark Gray

​The Bourne Snooker Centre professional lifted the Seniors (50+) International Rules Pool Tour Event in Newcastle Under Lyme, Stoke after a thrilling 7-6 final win over Shane Balding from Long Sutton.

Gray had dropped just six frames in six matches on his way to the final which included a 7-1 semi-final drubbing of top pool professional Dylan Leary.

Gray took the £1125 first prize as well as the trophy.

SNOOKER

Gray aims to prove age is just a number when he hopes to regain his Six Reds Championship title on Sunday, at the Court Club, Bretton.

The 50 year-old is a strong favourite to win the £350 first prize in a tournament that sees 16 players split into four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing through to the knockout stages.

Gray, having won the event two years ago, has battled back to fitness in recent weeks following a wrist injury (although he now finds snooker the most difficult discipline) and is paired in Group B alongside the 2020 Six Reds champion Stuart Watson, Kristian Willetts and Peterborough's Rob Petch.

Former Shoot-Out winner Harvey Chandler begins his quest for glory in Group D, where he will face Jason Bates, Steve Martin and King Lynn's Alec Chalmers.

Jamie Turner will also be a threat as he looks to add to his Masters Cup triumph from less than two weeks ago.