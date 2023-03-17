News you can trust since 1948
Court date for local snooker legends

The third snooker Legends Tour event of the year takes place on Sunday at the Court Club, Bretton.

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT- 1 min read
Russell Huxter.
​And leading local cueist Mark Gray will be favourite to defend his title and pocket the £350 first prize.

Sixteen players will battle it out across four knockout groups over both best-of-five and best-of-three frame matches in order to make it through to the last four.

Top seed Gray will feature in Group D where he will face good friend and fellow Bourne competitor Jason Bates in his opener and, should he come through that, he is due to clash with Stratford's Stuart Watson, who won the Six Reds Championship in 2020 in his one and only tour appearance to date.

Other group highlights include Steve Martin playing Tom Parry, Skegness duo Kristian Willetts and Jamie Turner playing each other, and 21 year-old Norwich star Luke Pinches, son of World Snooker professional Barry Pinches, taking on last year's number one Russell Huxter.

