Court date for local snooker legends

Russell Huxter.

​And leading local cueist Mark Gray will be favourite to defend his title and pocket the £350 first prize.

Sixteen players will battle it out across four knockout groups over both best-of-five and best-of-three frame matches in order to make it through to the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top seed Gray will feature in Group D where he will face good friend and fellow Bourne competitor Jason Bates in his opener and, should he come through that, he is due to clash with Stratford's Stuart Watson, who won the Six Reds Championship in 2020 in his one and only tour appearance to date.