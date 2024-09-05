County title for Pardoe by a margin of one point, plus other Peterborough Cycling Club news
Pardoe didn’t take part in the final race of the series, one that was hosted by the Fenland Clarion Club, but had already done enough to be crowned champion.
Blustery conditions greeted the 51 riders taking part in the final race along the A1 from Sawtry to Stilton, but some quick times were still posted.
PCC’s Jamie Murray was second overall in 21:12 and Kevin Hobbs finished 5th in 22:15. Clubmates Phil Jones (25:02) and Adrian McHale (25.22) also took part.
Hobbs’ time was enough to win the Masters A category 50-55.
Pardoe raced well in the Cycling Time Trials National 10 mile Time Trial near Cambourne last weekend. He finished 16th overall, but claimed an excellent second place in the Vets over 40 category.