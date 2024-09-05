County title for Pardoe by a margin of one point, plus other Peterborough Cycling Club news

Paul Pardoe during the National Time Trial event. Photo Davey Jones.

​Paul Pardoe of Peterborough Cycling Club has won the Northampton and District Cycling Association 10-mile Time Trial series by a single point.

​Pardoe didn’t take part in the final race of the series, one that was hosted by the Fenland Clarion Club, but had already done enough to be crowned champion.

Blustery conditions greeted the 51 riders taking part in the final race along the A1 from Sawtry to Stilton, but some quick times were still posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCC’s Jamie Murray was second overall in 21:12 and Kevin Hobbs finished 5th in 22:15. Clubmates Phil Jones (25:02) and Adrian McHale (25.22) also took part.

Paul Pardie during the National Time Trial event. Photo Davey Jones

Hobbs’ time was enough to win the Masters A category 50-55.

Pardoe raced well in the Cycling Time Trials National 10 mile Time Trial near Cambourne last weekend. He finished 16th overall, but claimed an excellent second place in the Vets over 40 category.