County stars celebrate a great season and an 'Open Day' at city bowls club this weekend

National champion Ollie Jeapes.

​Northants Bowling Federation celebrated one of their most successful years on the national scene at the county's annual presentation luncheon at the Ellindon Banqueting Suite, Bretton.

​They had no fewer than six English Bowling Federation national trophies on view which were later presented by national president Trevor Flatt.

They included the Derbyshire Trophy, the indoor county team championship, which Simon Law's team won for only the second team when defeating Notts in the final at Lincoln.

Just 24 hours later Northants, under the leadership of county president Martyn Dolby, retained the Eversley Trophy, the day-long double rink event for county officers and executives.

On the individual front, Northants are the current holders of both the indoor and outdoor under 25 and veterans singles titles, which is believed to be unique in Federation circles.

Young Ollie Jeapes (14) continued his rise to stardom by winning the indoor junior singles for the second time in three years and then at Skegness last month he became the first player from the county to win the outdoor version.

Dolby also had the distinction of bringing the indoor veterans singles title to the county for the first time, while Graham Agger, who retained the outdoor veterans singles title, is the first player from the county to successfully defend a national title.

Meanwhile, English Women's Bowling Federation president Irene Ballam presented Angela Cox with her four-bowl singles runners-up prize from Skegness.

OPEN DAY

Peterborough & District Bowls Centre on Burton Street is holding an ‘Open Day’ on Sunday (10am to 4pm).

Equipment and advice will be provided and there’s plenty of secure onsite parking so just turn up and take part.

It’s an invitation to try a multi-generational activity, with proven health benefits. It’s quick and fun to learn as well as being sociable, and yet challenging for anyone of a competitive nature.

The club bar will open. Family and friends are welcome.