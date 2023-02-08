County Championships swimming success for COPs and Deepings

The Deepings Swim Squad at the County Championships.

The event ran over three days and concluded with the team securing 106 gold medals, 107 silver medals and 99 bronze medals.

The club also secured a number of top boy and girl awards over all age categories with Olivia Minnet (15yrs), Orlando Dearing & Josh Sackree (15yrs), Annabelle Kett (14yrs), Jacob Bacon (13yrs) and Cameron Baker (12yrs) taking the honours

Lottie Ava Flatters won Deepings Swimming Club’s sole gold medal at the Lincolnshire County Championships with a superb performance in the 200m butterfly.

COPs Josh Martin (right) and Vanesa Cimermanova show off the club's award for top club.

The 10 year-old stormed to victory with a 10-second personal best (PB) of 3:44.78.

Oliver Clark continued his excellent run of form adding three medals to the silver he won at the county event the previous weekend in Grantham.

Clark achieved his second silver in the 10/11yrs 200IM, with a 10-second PB of 3:13.40, and added bronzes in the 50m and 100m breaststroke finals.

Deepings boys club captain Jacob Briers claimed his first three medals of the Championships.

In the 15yrs age group, Briers knocked almost six seconds off his 200m butterfly best to win silver in 2:33.96. He also won bronzes in the 200m individual medley and 100m breaststroke final.

James Cash won silver in the 200m butterfly, Oliver Shepherd came fifth in the 50m butterfly final, while Olivia King finished sixth in the 10/11 years 100m breaststroke final.

Kai Watson was seventh in the 10/11yrs 100m backstroke final and he also achieved an excellent 1.5-second PB in the 50m freestyle heats and a two-second PB in the 50m breaststroke heats.

Noah Skinner finished eighth in the 100m breaststroke final after swimming a two-second PB of 1:44.08 in the heats.

Despite not training for more than a week due to major illness, boys’ vice-captain Lewis Tarver produced a gutsy swim to smash his PB with 2:36.32 for a fourth-place finish.

Sisters Lucy and Lottie Jenkinson both qualified for the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle finals, with Lucy also making the 100m backstroke final.

Competing in the 10/11yrs age group, Lucy achieved PBs in all three finals, finishing seventh in the butterfly, sixth in the freestyle and sixth in the backstroke.

Meanwhile, Lottie came seventh in the butterfly and eighth in the freestyle 13yrs finals, both with new best times.